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Houses for monthly rent in Nong Prue, Thailand

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27 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Nern Plubwan, East Pattaya This beautifully maintai…
$1,850
per month
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for Rent Mabprachan East Pattaya Pet Friendly This beautifully renovated pool vi…
$2,312
per month
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Spacious 5-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Siam Country Club, Pattaya Located in the highly so…
$2,620
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single house for rent in East Pattaya This single detached house is available for rent in Ea…
$863
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This is 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Rent in East Pattaya. Offering 720 Sqm of land…
$1,387
per month
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse 3 Bedroom Corner Unit for Rent in East Pattaya This corner townhouse sits on 18 sq…
$925
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 3-Bedroom Home for Rent – East Pattaya (Nern Plub Wan Area) Available for immediate…
$925
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for Rent 3 Bedrooms in East Pattaya This pool villa is located in a quiet residen…
$1,695
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious House for Rent in Nong Prue East Pattaya The house is surrounded by food sources, l…
$1,387
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Newly Built Modern Pool villa for Rent in East Pattaya Near Nongprue Health Park This beauti…
$1,695
per month
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6 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Resort Style Pool Villa for Rent in Central Pattaya Siam Country Club Area This resort style…
$3,083
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single Storey Detached House for Rent – 3 Bedrooms, Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya This well ma…
$986
per month
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for Rent in Siam Country Club Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a modern…
$2,312
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury House for Rent – East Pattaya This contemporary two-story luxury house offers an exce…
$1,387
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms House for Rent in East Pattaya – This spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom two-storey h…
$2,158
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Newly Renovated Detached House for Rent - 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 1 Living Room, 1 Large Ki…
$863
per month
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
House 4 Bedroom for Rent in Nern Plub Wan East Pattaya This two-storey detached house is loc…
$1,387
per month
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury Villa for Rent in East Pattaya This elegant 5-bedroom luxury villa is available for r…
$3,699
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Modern House for Rent 3-Bedroom Nong Mai Kaen Discover comfortable living in this elegant 3-…
$1,079
per month
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8 bedroom House in Nong Prue, Thailand
8 bedroom House
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent Thung Klom–Tan Man Experience elevated luxury living with this ex…
$4,624
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Prime Location 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Pattaya, Siam Country Club Situated in the so…
$2,312
per month
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4-Bedroom Semi-Detached House for Rent in Khao Noi, East Pattaya Spacious two-storey semi-d…
$1,387
per month
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya This exclusive luxury pool villa offers exception…
$863,132
per month
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Villa for Rent – Mabprachan Lake, East Pattaya This exceptional newly built villa of…
$4,932
per month
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2 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Newly Renovated 2-Storey House for Rent – Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya This beautifully renov…
$1,202
per month
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
House for Rent – Nong Yai, Pattaya Discover comfortable family living with this spacious sin…
$1,850
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom villa
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
This exclusive residence offers a perfect balance of comfort, privacy, and convenience, idea…
$1,441
per month
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