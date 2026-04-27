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Houses for monthly rent in Pattaya City, Thailand

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48 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house for Rent in South Pattaya, offering a 200 SQM land plo…
$925
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 4-Bedroom House for Rent – Prime Location in Central Pattaya This beautifully desig…
$1,541
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
House with Private Pool for Rent in Pratumnak Hill This house with private pool for rent in …
$2,466
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom Pool View Villa for Rent on Thappraya Road, Pattaya This pool view villa is locate…
$2,435
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa in Jomtien 4 Bedrooms for Rent – This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom pool villa in Jomtien…
$2,096
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
2-Storey Detached House for Rent – Central Pattaya Available for rent, a fully furnished 2-s…
$1,233
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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6 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
New Modern Luxury Pool Villa for Rent on Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya This stunning new modern lu…
$7,707
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury 4-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent in Jomtien Experience an exceptional blend of luxury an…
$7,053
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms House for Rent in Jomtien – This spacious 3-storey house offers 4 bedrooms and 4 …
$1,850
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
House for Rent in Soi Siam Country Club, East Pattaya This house for rent in Soi Siam Count…
$1,541
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
House for Rent in Jomtien (Unfurnished | Pet-Friendly) This vacant standalone house is avai…
$771
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Large 3 Bedroom House for Rent in Jomtien This spacious two storey house is located in the J…
$1,480
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Thai-Bali Style Pool Villa for Rent – Thappraya, Pattaya Experience timeless elegance in thi…
$3,699
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom House for Rent Pratumnak Hill Pattaya This spacious house is located in the desira…
$1,695
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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5 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Thai-Modern Style Pool Villa for Rent – Huay Yai, Pattaya This beautiful Thai-modern style p…
$3,699
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Comfortable 3-Bedroom House for Rent in North Pattaya – Pet Friendly and Fully Furnished Loc…
$1,233
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4 Bedrooms Pool Villa for Rent in Jomtien - Nestled in a peaceful area of Jomtien, this char…
$2,004
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa in Jomtien 4 Bedrooms for Rent - an exclusive opportunity available solely for bu…
$3,699
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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7 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
7 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
7-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Thappraya, Pattaya Located in the prestigious Thappraya area…
$3,083
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single House for Rent with 3 Bedrooms in Central Pattaya This detached house is located in C…
$1,079
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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6 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Pool View Villa for Rent in Jomtien Experience the pinnacle of upscale coastal living at thi…
$2,466
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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6 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent – Jomtien Pattaya  Discover the height of luxury living with this…
$2,466
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa in Jomtien for Rent - This luxurious 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom pool villa for …
$10,789
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent Na Jomtien This spacious pool villa is located in Na Jomtien, …
$2,300
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
House for Rent in Na Kluea, North Pattaya This newly renovated detached house is located in…
$1,541
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom Private Pool Villa for Rent Pattaya This spacious two-storey residence is now avai…
$4,316
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms House for Sale in North Pattaya. Offering 400 Sqm of land plot size a…
$2,158
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Two-Story Detached House for Rent in Central Pattaya Discover a comfortable modern lifestyle…
$1,233
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury 3-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – 2-Storey Private ResidenceModern Pool Villa · Walking…
$4,624
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent in Jomtien Discover the perfect blend of modern comfort and tropi…
$2,774
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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