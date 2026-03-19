Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Lamung
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Houses for monthly rent in Bang Lamung, Thailand

House Delete
Clear all
123 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Pool View Villa for Rent in Jomtien Experience the pinnacle of upscale coastal living at thi…
$2,466
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
6 Bedrooms Pool Villa For Rent in South Pattaya – This spacious 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom pool v…
$4,624
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
New Hill Top 4 Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent in East Pattaya Positioned next to Mabprachan Lak…
$4,316
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Newly Renovated Pool Villa for Rent Siam Country Club Area East Pattaya This spacious newly…
$4,624
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pong, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Luxry Pool Villa in Mabprachan 5 Bedrooms 6 Bathrooms Pool Villa for Rent in Mabprachan. Sit…
$5,549
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
House 5 Bedroom for Rent in Thung Klom Tanman East Pattaya This spacious detached house offe…
$2,312
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Modern House for Rent 3-Bedroom Nong Mai Kaen Discover comfortable living in this elegant 3-…
$1,079
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms House for Rent in East Pattaya. Offering 108 Sqm of land plot…
$709
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms House for Sale in North Pattaya. Offering 400 Sqm of land plot size a…
$2,158
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Pool Villa for Rent – Khao Talo Experience the ultimate in comfort, style, and convenience w…
$1,695
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for Rent 3 Bedrooms in East Pattaya This pool villa is located in a quiet residen…
$1,695
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom House for Rent in Chaiyapruek, Jomtien This well maintained house is located in th…
$925
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
4 bedroom house
ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Nordic Style 4 Bedroom House for Rent East Pattaya This Nordic style single storey house for…
$2,004
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms House in East Pattaya for Rent - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house in Nong Pla Lai…
$2,312
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent – North Pattaya, Private Pool and Karaoke Room Experience refined…
$2,158
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Modern Luxury 4-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Khao Makok, East Pattaya Step into a brand-new…
$5,549
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Pool Villa for Rent 5 Bedroom House in Chaiyapruek 2 Pattaya This pool villa for rent is loc…
$1,233
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Single House for Rent with Private Pool – Huay Yai, Pattaya This elegant single-story house …
$2,004
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Pool Villa for Rent Elegant 3-Bedroom in Huay Yai Discover a refined living experience in th…
$1,079
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms House for Rent in Nong Pla Lai - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom house offer…
$2,158
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Comfortable 3-Bedroom House for Rent in North Pattaya – Pet Friendly and Fully Furnished Loc…
$1,233
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Dog Friendly Pool View Villa for rent Huay Yai Pattaya Huay Yai Pattaya offers a quiet resid…
$1,171
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Pool Residence for Rent – Thung Klom Talman Experience comfort and convenience in thi…
$1,850
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4 Bedrooms Pool Villa for Rent in Jomtien - Nestled in a peaceful area of Jomtien, this char…
$2,004
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent – Jomtien Pattaya  Discover the height of luxury living with this…
$2,466
per month
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Nong Prue, Thailand
8 bedroom House
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent Thung Klom–Tan Man Experience elevated luxury living with this ex…
$4,624
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
House for Rent in Jomtien (Unfurnished | Pet-Friendly) This vacant standalone house is avai…
$771
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Newly Renovated 2-Storey House for Rent – Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya This beautifully renov…
$1,202
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
House for Rent in Na Kluea, North Pattaya This newly renovated detached house is located in…
$1,541
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa in Jomtien 4 Bedrooms for Rent – This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom pool villa in Jomtien…
$2,096
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go