Pool Condos for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Pool Condos in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
73
Rawai
9
Si Sunthon
3
Sakhu
3
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14 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket Province, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
Ready solution for living or investment! The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with …
$118,700
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Undersun Estate
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Condo in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
$432,601
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Condo 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in the heart of PhuketThis low-rise condominium, located on an area of 6 p…
$69,680
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$224,966
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 7
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations…
$503,043
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$195,590
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Condo 1 bedroom in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$91,374
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$165,737
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$230,453
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Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations…
$219,720
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 7
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations…
$280,432
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
$308,912
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
Price on request
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in the heart of PhuketThis low-rise condominium, located on an area of 6 p…
$117,088
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