  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Rawai, Thailand

9 properties total found
Commercial property 115 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 115 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 115 m²
Open space for group classes, the possibility of organizing locker rooms and reception areas…
Price on request
Commercial property 270 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 270 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
RAW22441 This beautifully designed three-story corner shop house offers an incredible…
$488,998
Commercial property 658 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 658 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 658 m²
NAI5244 A Luxury Apart- Hotel with 12-13 Luxury Rooms & Big car park, Garden, Pool, e…
$1,53M
Revenue house in Rawai, Thailand
Revenue house
Rawai, Thailand
Number of floors 4
Apartments on the first run by Best Western A new phase of the already built apart hotel …
Price on request
Restaurant 460 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Restaurant 460 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 460 m²
Spacious room with the possibility of organizing a kitchen, dining room and utility rooms.Su…
Price on request
Commercial property 62 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 62 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 62 m²
Compact room with an open layout and the possibility of organizing a showcase.Suitable for: …
Price on request
Commercial property 230 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 230 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
RAW3596 Price starts from 14,49 million Baht! The charming architecture of the new el…
$442,848
Commercial property 152 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 152 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 152 m²
Spacious room for training, the possibility of installing a ring, equipment and locker rooms…
Price on request
Commercial property 147 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 147 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 147 m²
The layout allows you to organize separate rooms for procedures, a reception area and rest r…
Price on request
