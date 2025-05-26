Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Patong
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Patong, Thailand

Pa Tong
21
21 property total found
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
A cozy and small hotel complex, with 17 rooms, where each guest will feel comfortable. The h…
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has an open space,…
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
This spa complex is located in the most famous area of the island of Phuket - Patong. Here i…
Leave a request
Commercial property 38 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property 38 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 38 m²
Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort now availabl…
Leave a request
Commercial property 144 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property 144 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 144 m²
Hotel for sale, in the center of developed infrastructure. In walking distance, a large numb…
Leave a request
Commercial property 2 060 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property 2 060 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 2 060 m²
The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 minutes drive awa…
Leave a request
Hotel in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel
Pa Tong, Thailand
PAT5910: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
$1,70M
Leave a request
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m. in Pa Tong, Thailand
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 390
Area 30 000 m²
Number of floors 7
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, only 200 m.   The hotel i…
$96,92M
Leave a request
Hotel 2 060 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel 2 060 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 2 060 m²
PAT4623: The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 minutes …
$2,05M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
PAT6849: Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has an ope…
$574,453
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
PAT6176: This spa complex is located in the most famous area of the island of Phuket - Paton…
$7,25M
Leave a request
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters. in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 98
Number of floors 2
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters.   …
$41,21M
Leave a request
Hotel 38 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel 38 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 38 m²
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort now…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Hotel 580 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel 580 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 580 m²
PAT5812: This stylish five-story hotel was built in 2018. It offers wonderful views of the A…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Hotel in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel
Pa Tong, Thailand
PAT5740: A great investment is buying a ready-made hotel in an area frequently visited by to…
$607,279
Leave a request
Hotel 144 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel 144 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 144 m²
PAT6448: Hotel for sale, in the center of developed infrastructure. In walking distance, a l…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Pa Tong, Thailand
Revenue house
Pa Tong, Thailand
Number of floors 1
Investment cottage with sea view Cottages with jacuzzi or pool, stunning sea views and a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel
Pa Tong, Thailand
PAT4630: Gorgeous renovated hotel located in Patong, the most popular region in Phuket.  Jus…
$958,020
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Pa Tong, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 119
Number of floors 6
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province. It is a contemporar…
$14,72M
Leave a request
Hotel in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
PAT6347: A cozy and small hotel complex, with 17 rooms, where each guest will feel comfortab…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
PAT6454: Business for sale. Price reduced for the quick sale. A cozy hotel in the center of …
$1,00M
Leave a request

Property types in Patong

hotels
Realting.com
Go