Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pa Tong
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand

;
hotels
3
7 properties total found
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
PAT6176 This spa complex is located in the most famous area of the island of Phuket -…
$16,60M
Leave a request
Commercial property 2 060 m² in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property 2 060 m²
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 2 060 m²
PAT4623 The 40 bedrooms new hotel located in NaNai road near Makro Patong, it is 5 mi…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
PAT6849 Commercial building for sale! Details: The opposite side of the building has…
$720 671
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pa Tong, Thailand
Commercial property
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
PAT6347 A cozy and small hotel complex, with 17 rooms, where each guest will feel com…
$1,22M
Leave a request
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m. in Pa Tong, Thailand
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand, only 200 m.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 390
Area 30 000 m²
Number of floors 7
5-star hotel for sale, 390 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, only 200 m.   The hotel i…
$96,92M
Leave a request
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters. in Pa Tong, Thailand
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 98
Number of floors 2
Hotel for sale, size 98 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province, only 260 meters.   …
$41,21M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Pa Tong, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 119
Number of floors 6
4-star hotel for sale, 119 rooms, near Patong Beach, Phuket Province. It is a contemporar…
$14,72M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go