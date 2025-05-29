Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phang-nga Province
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Phang-nga Province, Thailand

Thai Mueang
7
Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 644 m²
PHA6583 Advantages of the new project in Phang Nga Province: This is a modern resort …
$2,14M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 200 m²
PHA22485 This stunning six-bedroom beachfront mansion offers an unparalleled living e…
$4,61M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
PHA7013 The new promising villa complex is located close to Natai Beach, with less th…
$521,980
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
PHA6582 A new resort with a country club, tennis, and golf. This is an opportunity to…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thai Mueang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thai Mueang, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 368 m²
PHA6450 A new complex of luxury villas located on the Andaman Sea, surrounded by rain…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 285 m²
PHA6718 The new complex of villas on Natai Beach will give you relaxation and inspira…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 m²
PHA22486 The ultimate beachfront lifestyle with this expansive 6-bedroom villa set on…
$6,61M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Takua Thung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Takua Thung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
PHA22013 Experience the epitome of luxury in our 3-bedroom villa in Phang Nga, Phuket…
$537,965
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 053 m²
PHA5371 A new hi-end project consisting of 37 villas and 24 apartments offers luxury …
$5,53M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 500 m²
PHA22488 This remarkable 6-bedroom seaside villa offers a perfect escape for families…
$7,53M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Takua Thung, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Takua Thung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
PHA21957 Discover the unspoiled beauty of Natai Beach just north of Phuket, where the…
$2,42M
Leave a request

Properties features in Phang-nga Province, Thailand

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go