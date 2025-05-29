Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Phang-nga Province, Thailand

Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 200 m²
PHA22485 This stunning six-bedroom beachfront mansion offers an unparalleled living e…
$4,61M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 285 m²
PHA6718 The new complex of villas on Natai Beach will give you relaxation and inspira…
$2,31M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 m²
PHA22486 The ultimate beachfront lifestyle with this expansive 6-bedroom villa set on…
$6,61M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 053 m²
PHA5371 A new hi-end project consisting of 37 villas and 24 apartments offers luxury …
$5,53M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 500 m²
PHA22488 This remarkable 6-bedroom seaside villa offers a perfect escape for families…
$7,53M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Takua Thung, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Takua Thung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
PHA21957 Discover the unspoiled beauty of Natai Beach just north of Phuket, where the…
$2,42M
