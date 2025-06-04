Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Pa Khlok, Thailand

Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 566 m²
AOP21775 This is a stunning villa close to the seashore and with beautiful sea view. …
$761,002
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 887 m²
CAP6228 The real heritage of this luxury villa is its unique view from the panoramic …
$10,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique investment opportunity: luxury villas with magnificent sea views!Just a few minutes…
$629,666
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 864 m²
CAP7147 This villa is truly special with its huge beachfront land plot. Not only you …
$8,99M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 829 m²
KOH3900 High Standart Royal Villa with 23-meter private yacht berth. Situated at the …
$6,04M
Villa in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Area 650 m²
PHU4070 This 3 bedrooms house is located in Phuket town, in Soi Thorraneethong, about…
$1,16M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
CAP5363 This unique 2 story villa is located on a hillside overlooking beautiful Phan…
$1,13M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 775 m²
TAL22462 This exceptional villa in Thalang offers a rare blend of space, privacy, and…
$2,38M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 662 m²
AOP7097 If you dream about luxury and serene living in a stunning natural area, look …
$3,66M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
AOP7089 This is a new exciting project from a well-known developer. This time the pro…
$2,16M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 9 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 500 m²
AOP7146 This villa’s outstanding features: The enormous plot of land: 6400 sq.m. wit…
$5,75M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 832 m²
ISL6722 The world's first three-level penthouse with its own marina. Benefits: Water…
$2,69M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 748 m²
ISL4884 At the foot of the majestic Royal Villa, your private 23M yacht berth beckons…
$6,59M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 950 m²
CAP7150 It is a 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom villa with parking space enough for 2 cars. It …
$4,58M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
CAP22317 This breathtaking beachfront villa, nestled in one of Phuket's most prestigi…
$3,33M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 2 280 m²
CAP6101 LOCATION This villa is located on the East Coast of Phuket on a peninsula in …
$9,55M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 100 m²
EAS4467 This is a three level home extending over 1,100 square meters in living space…
$1,68M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 619 m²
CAP6166 Location: This project is located on the east coast of Phuket - approximately…
$1,07M
Properties features in Pa Khlok, Thailand

