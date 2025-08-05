Residential complex EverPrime Residences

Luxury apartment with excellent investment potential!

Installments available!

Expected rental yield: ~6% per annum!

High-quality finish: built-in kitchen, cabinets, plumbing, air conditioning!

View of the sea, the mountains or the city!

Walking distance to Kata and Karon beaches!

Ever Prime Residences is a luxury apartment overlooking the Andaman Sea in the prestigious Karon area of Phuket. Ideal for investment: high quality, developed infrastructure and stable price growth.

Premium infrastructure: Rooftop infinity pool with ocean views, fitness, sauna, SPA, yoga, squash, golf simulator, children's area, co-working, library, mini-market, EV charging, parking, security 24/7.

Location:

- to Karon Beach ~1.2 km

- near: shops, cafes, night market, golf courses;

- 47 km to the airport.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.