  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex EverPrime Residences

Residential complex EverPrime Residences

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$199,610
;
12
ID: 27383
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

    Thailand
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2028
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxury apartment with excellent investment potential!
Installments available!
Expected rental yield: ~6% per annum!
High-quality finish: built-in kitchen, cabinets, plumbing, air conditioning!
View of the sea, the mountains or the city!
Walking distance to Kata and Karon beaches!

Ever Prime Residences is a luxury apartment overlooking the Andaman Sea in the prestigious Karon area of Phuket. Ideal for investment: high quality, developed infrastructure and stable price growth.

Premium infrastructure: Rooftop infinity pool with ocean views, fitness, sauna, SPA, yoga, squash, golf simulator, children's area, co-working, library, mini-market, EV charging, parking, security 24/7.

Location:
- to Karon Beach ~1.2 km
- near: shops, cafes, night market, golf courses;
- 47 km to the airport.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

