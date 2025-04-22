Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
A unique opportunity to invest in a promising project in the center of Bangkok! Apartments in Aspire Huai Khwang.
Aspire Huai Khwang is a condominium and apartment project located in Din Daeng, Bangkok, scheduled for completion in June 2027. It consists of 1,274 units over 35 floors.
Ameni…
A small and cozy residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as studios with private pools on the ground floor. The complex has several common pools, sunbathing areas, a gym, a children's playground, a spa area and underground parking. In addition, CCTV cameras work arou…
The complex consists of two superb designed stand alone private pool villas with bright and spacious interiors, great indoor and outdoor living areas, several bedrooms and bathrooms, open terraces and of course a lovely private pool.
Features:
Indoor and outdoor living area
Indoor and outdo…