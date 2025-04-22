  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Phuket, Thailand

Mueang Phuket, Thailand
ID: 24916
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2419260
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket

About the complex

The complex consists of 7 villas in the modern tropical style.

  • beautiful view of the hills
  • around-the-clock security
  • swimming pools
  • garden with fruit trees
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in wardrobe
  • Kitchen
  • Solar panels
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bang Tao Beach - 6.5 km (12 minutes)
  • Layan Beach - 8 km (16 minutes)
  • Surin Beach - 7 km (18 minutes)
  • Nai Thon Beach - 12 km (27 minutes)
  • Shopping mall - 3 km (8 minutes)
  • Blue Tree Water Park - 3 km (6 minutes)
  • Beach club - 6 km (13 minutes)
  • Laguna Golf Club - 7 km (19 minutes)
  • International school - 5.5 km (7 minutes)
  • Airport - 16 km (28 minutes)

Location on the map

Mueang Phuket, Thailand

