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Studios in Na Kluea, Thailand

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6 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/8
Club Royal Condominium is a studio by the sea in the prestigious Wongamat district of Pattay…
$53,758
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 7/8
Club Royal Wong Amat is a new complex located in the north of the city next to the famous Te…
$76,941
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Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 5/8
Club Royal Wong Amat is a new complex located in the north of the city next to the famous Te…
$72,049
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Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/32
Once Pattaya Condominium is a new ultra-modern high-rise condominium located in the heart of…
$159,663
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Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 25/40
Studio with sea views in the luxury complex by the sea Riviera Wongamat Beach Condo is a lux…
$155,616
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Studio apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
Studio apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$64,996
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