Mountain View Studios for Sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Rawai
90
Karon
49
Phuket City Municipality
13
Chalong
5
13 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Your Tranquil Haven in Nai Harn Welcome to your ideal retreat, a luxurious 1-bedroom oasi…
$112,651
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in Paradise Living at Karon Heights Welcome to your gateway to unparalleled comfo…
$148,300
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
$128,211
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Introducing a studio apartment for sale in the new and modern complex located in the Karon a…
$128,167
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover the epitome of contemporary living with a reliable developer boasting 7 years of ex…
$160,252
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Your Oasis near Nai Harn and Rawai Beaches Embrace the tranquility and convenience offere…
$111,225
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover Serenity in Nai Harn Nai Harn Beach, a carefully preserved gem, offers a harmoni…
$159,708
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/8
Luxurious Condominium Living Steps from Rawai Beach   Property Highlights: - Stylish con…
$126,911
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious Apartment with Scenic Views and a Cozy Balcony • Floor: 2 • Ownership: Freehold…
$98,722
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of sophisticated living at this deluxe condominium in Chalon…
$139,234
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 7
$94,368
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Explore the charm of a sophisticated condo development nestled in the heart of Nai Harn, Phu…
$85,049
Leave a request

