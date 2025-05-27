Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Studios for Sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Rawai
90
Karon
49
Phuket City Municipality
13
Chalong
5
5 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
A new project of apartments in Ravai This project is located between the most beautiful …
$125,117
1 room studio apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
ID PH 999SUN HILLS LAYAN PHUKETParadise place, which harmoniously combines nature, style, fu…
$100,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 million baht! LOCATI…
$80,224
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The project of apartments is built in one of the most popular locations of the island, where…
$133,799
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 7
$94,368
Developer
Next Point Condominium
Languages
English, Русский
