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Studios with garden for sale in Kathu, Thailand

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Patong
4
Pa Tong
4
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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
Italian Coastal-Style Resort Residence in Phuket A modern residential resort designed for…
$118,118
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Properties features in Kathu, Thailand

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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