Mountain View Condos for Sale in Thailand

89 properties total found
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/6
€138,967
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/7
€133,820
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
€100,365
Condo 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,34M
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/7
€59,833
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/7
€159,529
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
€110,633
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/7
€190,410
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/7
€41,294
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/7
€40,115
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/15
€93,159
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
  bedroom C unit type units at The Heights, offering the coveted foreign freehold title alon…
€594,312
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Ban Kata, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,03M
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 67
The highest and most grand condominium in Pattaya Grand Solaire Pattaya Condominium offers n…
€74,330
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
€270,213
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/3
€151,834
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/8
€113,219
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 13/24
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Cosy Beach View Condo on Pratumnak Hill: - Cosy …
€76,863
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/5
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
€137,498
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/3
-bedroom apartments in Laguna in Alamanda rd phase with an area of m.In great condition. Sp…
€387,595
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/7
€128,673
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/7
€133,498
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/6
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
€115,700
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/6
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
€185,220
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/4
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
€147,286
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/4
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
€361,755
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
€345,976
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Floor 4/5
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
Price on request

