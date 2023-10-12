Mountain View Condos for Sale in Thailand

UAE
Phuket Province
884
Phuket
882
Chon Buri Province
18
Patong
17
Pattaya
16
Condo
Clear all
89 properties total found
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
-1
1
29 m²
1/6
€138,967
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
45 m²
5/7
€133,820
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
113 m²
3/3
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
80 m²
3
€100,365
Recommend
Condo 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
595 m²
2
€1,34M
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
32 m²
3/7
€59,833
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
45 m²
2/7
€159,529
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
30 m²
2/7
€110,633
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
58 m²
2/7
€190,410
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
22 m²
2/7
€41,294
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
22 m²
2/7
€40,115
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
69 m²
8/15
€93,159
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Ban Kata, Thailand
2
2
190 m²
3
bedroom C unit type units at The Heights, offering the coveted foreign freehold title alon…
€594,312
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Ban Kata, Thailand
3
3
414 m²
3
€1,03M
Recommend
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
29 m²
67
The highest and most grand condominium in Pattaya Grand Solaire Pattaya Condominium offers n…
€74,330
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
113 m²
3/3
€270,213
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
66 m²
2/3
€151,834
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
36 m²
2/8
€113,219
Recommend
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
49 m²
13/24
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Cosy Beach View Condo on Pratumnak Hill: - Cosy …
€76,863
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
240 m²
2/5
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
40 m²
4/8
€137,498
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
110 m²
3/3
-bedroom apartments in Laguna in Alamanda rd phase with an area of m.In great condition. Sp…
€387,595
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
31 m²
6/7
€128,673
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
30 m²
5/7
€133,498
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
42 m²
3/6
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
€115,700
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
68 m²
3/6
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
€185,220
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
57 m²
3/4
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
€147,286
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
94 m²
2/4
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
€361,755
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
150 m²
5/5
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
€345,976
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
3
2
262 m²
4/5
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
Price on request
Recommend
