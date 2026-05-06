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Apartments with garage for sale in Bangkok, Thailand

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condos
149
1 BHK
62
2 BHK
71
3 BHK
27
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 16/46
Apartments in the premium segment 1 bedroom Plus with an area of 52.47 square meters. on the…
$417,320
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1 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartments in Bangkok 1 + 1 with an area of 30 sq.m. on the 8th floor in a modern residentia…
$136,776
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1 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 12/29
Cozy apartment 1 + 1 with a separate kitchen on the high 12th floor in a finished complex.En…
$130,160
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
1 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 15/28
Apartment 1 + 1 on the 15th floor with an area of 31.5 sq.m. with a panoramic view of the ci…
$121,226
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Properties features in Bangkok, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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