  Realting.com
  Thailand
  Bangkok
  Residential
  Apartment
  Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Bangkok, Thailand

11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 22
Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro statio…
$282,851
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bangkok, Thailand The residenc…
$526,093
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand The residence feat…
$548,464
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 36
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a posh neighborhood of Bangkok,…
$133,666
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 47
High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand The resi…
$125,779
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 41
New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bangkok, Thailand The residen…
$332,253
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand T…
$724,528
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand The residen…
$54,767
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 27
New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand The residence …
$950,491
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 32
High-rise residential complex with loft apartments next to the metro, in the business distri…
$524,612
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 33
High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, …
$102,725
Leave a request

Properties features in Bangkok, Thailand

