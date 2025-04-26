Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Bangkok, Thailand

penthouses
4
studios
5
1 BHK
49
2 BHK
36
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
Enjoy the best of Pattaya living in this stunning 3 bedroom ready to move villa located in H…
$298,546
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building A on the 5 floor. Unit number 83Start of sales of a new…
$122,421
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
KAR3788: 700 meters to Karon Beach! Arranged by a professional European team, the project in…
$169,600
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom condo 32 sq.m. in building C on the 3 floor. Unit number 301Start of sales of a ne…
$135,592
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 803 m²
Floor 1/6
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning buy…
$1,44M
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B827 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$399,360
Condo in Karon, Thailand
Condo
Karon, Thailand
Area 25 m²
KAT5081: NEW APARTMENTS NEAR PHUKET'S BEST BEACHES. Units with big balcony and rooftop infin…
$83,050
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 963 m²
NAT5839: PRIVATE SEA VIEW POOL VILLA FOR SALE IN HILLSIDE DEVELOPMENT LOCATED IN NAI THON BE…
$2,87M
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: This project is ideal for discerning buyers …
$148,958
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 724 m²
YAM6228: The real heritage of this luxury villa is its unique view from the panoramic window…
$6,81M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who value a luxuriou…
$886,904
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 556 m²
Floor 1/3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Ideal for: The Phuvista Villas Naithon project is …
$1,15M
Properties features in Bangkok, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
