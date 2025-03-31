Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Puerto Real
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Puerto Real, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
A completely renovated house, very bright and cozy. 2 ° floor without an elevator. It is loc…
$155,119
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Puerto Real, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes