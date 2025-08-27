Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for Sale in in Pizarra, Spain

6 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Pizarra, Spain
4 bedroom house
Pizarra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 589 m²
Located in the rich green valleys, nestled comfortably between Alora and Pizarra, this glori…
$3,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Pizarra, Spain
4 bedroom house
Pizarra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
This finca set in an elevated position has impressive mountain views all around it.  The gar…
$526,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
6 bedroom house in Pizarra, Spain
6 bedroom house
Pizarra, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
For sale: a characterful and authentic Spanish finca just 15 minutes from the lively village…
$526,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Pizarra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pizarra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Equestrian Property with Breathtaking Mountain Views – Alora/Pizarra AreaNestled in the pict…
$531,586
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
