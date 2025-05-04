Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments Terraced in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/13
Cozy apartment after renovation with two bedrooms for your holiday! It is located on one of …
$51
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/14
For rent an apartment in one of the prestigious urbanizations of the city with a swimming po…
$45
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/10
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$91
per night
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
The house in the closed complex "Aguamarina" within walking distance from the sea and the wi…
$96
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment for rent in one of the prestigious urbanizations of the city - ALDEA DEL MAR in a …
$57
per night
1 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/10
One-bedroom apartment for rent in the Benimar III residence. The total area of 52 m2, consis…
$68
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
The urbanization of RECOLETA is considered one of the most beautiful in the residential area…
$57
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
Cozy apartment for rent in a quiet area, near the "Park of Nations", the park "Doña Sinforos…
$51
per night
2 bedroom bungalow in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom bungalow
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments of 60 m2, a balcony with panoramic sea views and a park. Salon, American kitchen,…
$57
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a rental apartment in the city center. The area is 44 m2, consists of a living room…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful apartment in La Mata with 2 bedrooms, a large living room and sea views. Just 100 …
$57
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 7
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$79
per night
