Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. el Baix Vinalopo

Lands for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Santa Pola, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Pola, Spain
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Land in an Advantageous Location in Alicante Costa Blanca The land is located in…
€171,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
The plot is rectangular and flat, fenced around the perimeter and with an automatic gate at …
€35,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€140,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
Land for development in Elce ID D12226
€60,000
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
Land for development in Elce ID D12502
€68,250
Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
Land for development in Elce ID D12778
€105,000
Plot of land in Crevillent, Spain
Plot of land
Crevillent, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Very beautifully situated building plot of 16000m2 with views of mountains and the sea. …
€119,900
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir