Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Comarca de Valencia
  4. Commercial

Commercial Property in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

;
Valencia
19
19 properties total found
Commercial property 121 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 121 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 121 m²
Urgent sale!!!Commercial premises in the Algiros district of Valencia.The total area is 121 …
$296,507
Leave a request
Hotel 529 m² in Valencia, Spain
Hotel 529 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 529 m²
Valencia (Spain) | Ready Aparthotel in an excellent location close to the Universities of Va…
$3,43M
Leave a request
CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES in el Castellar lOliveral, Spain
CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES
el Castellar lOliveral, Spain
Area 1 358 m²
UNIQUE INVESTMENT IN SPAIN: CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES Price: €2,300,000 + …
$2,68M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Commercial property 252 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 252 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 252 m²
Commercial premises in El Pla del Real of Valencia.The total area of 252 square meters. in o…
$699,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 445 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 445 m²
Valencia, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 445 m²
Building sells pequeño in the center of Valencia. 131 m2 of soil, consists of: Low Plta an e…
$259,957
Leave a request
Hotel 529 m² in Valencia, Spain
Hotel 529 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 529 m²
Valencia (Spain) | Ready Aparthotel in an excellent location close to the Universities of Va…
$3,42M
Leave a request
Commercial property 150 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 150 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 150 m²
Office for sale. It's located in a mezzanine with independent door, near the Plaza de la Rei…
$239,960
Leave a request
Commercial property in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property
Valencia, Spain
Bathrooms count 12
Renovated and rented building for sale in the heart of Valencia. The building consists of 2 …
$1,80M
Leave a request
Office 185 m² in Valencia, Spain
Office 185 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 185 m²
The office 185 m.q. is located in a residential area in the university area! High traffic! E…
$245,642
Leave a request
Commercial property 522 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 522 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 522 m²
Reserved - Real opportunity for investors in the centre of Valencia. This building for sale …
$673,789
Leave a request
Commercial property in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
(RU) Продаётся коммерческое помещение в Valencia в районе Patraix. Общая площадь 392.00 м2, …
$754,515
Leave a request
Commercial property 60 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 60 m²
Valencia, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Commercial place sells with shop window, on foot of street in a consolidated area - Ideal fo…
$44,393
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 187 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 1 187 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 1 187 m²
4-storey building for sale in the centre of Valencia. It has ground floor + 4 floors 750 m2 …
$619,897
Leave a request
Commercial property in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
(RU) Продаётся коммерческое помещение в Valencia в районе Penya-Roja - Alameda, располагаетс…
$342,434
Leave a request
Commercial property 983 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 983 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 983 m²
This fully rehabilitated building is sold in 2015 by an international renowned architect, an…
$3,82M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 1
(RU) Продаётся коммерческое помещение в Valencia в районе L´Amistat - Amistad. Общая площадь…
$232,159
Leave a request
Commercial property in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Two ground-floor commercial premises are for sale on Escultor José Capuz Street, located in …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Commercial property 199 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 199 m²
Valencia, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 199 m²
Commercial real estate licensed music bar in the heart of Valencia. This zone is characteriz…
$749,876
Leave a request
Commercial property 240 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 240 m²
Valencia, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Restaurant is located next to Canovas Square. It is a grill restaurant with a VIP clients. …
$449,925
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go