Commercial real estate in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

Commercial in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Commercial
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Area 983 m²
For sale building entirely renovated in 2015 by an internationally renowned architect, locat…
€3,50M
Commercial in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Commercial
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Area 522 m²
Reserved - Real opportunity for investors in the centre of Valencia. This building for sale …
€620,000
