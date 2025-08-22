Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cartagena
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in Cartagena, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Complex of 10 semi-detached villas with private pool, garden area, terrace and a large solar…
$418,879
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go