Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Arona
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Arona, Spain

сommercial property
15
Established business Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Established business in Arona, Spain
Established business
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count -1
FREEHOLD Thriving Canarian Restaurant for Sale – Costa del Silencio A rare opportunity to o…
$337,099
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Established business in Arona, Spain
Established business
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count -1
The Jetski package includes the following: - A 2022 Hyundai Staria, a 9-seater van equipped…
$430,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Established business 45 m² in Arona, Spain
Established business 45 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count -1
Area 45 m²
A very popular, cosy, beautifully maintained bar situated in a prime location in Las America…
$203,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Established business 270 m² in Arona, Spain
Established business 270 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Exceptional Hostel for Sale in the Heart of Los Cristianos An outstanding investment opport…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Established business in Arona, Spain
Established business
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count -1
An up and running cafe situated in the heart of Los Cristianos. The cafe is fully equipped w…
$69,745
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Established business in Arona, Spain
Established business
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count -1
A Tapas bar situated in Las Americas. The bar is fully equipped with everything necessary fo…
$174,361
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Established business in Arona, Spain
Established business
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count -1
For sale: a jet ski rental company (free of debt and with a clean history, never traded so n…
$191,798
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Established business 300 m² in Arona, Spain
Established business 300 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count -1
Area 300 m²
Lupain Properties are delighted to offer this fantastic business opportunity of an existing …
$416,657
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Established business 300 m² in Arona, Spain
Established business 300 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count -1
Area 300 m²
Leasehold minimarket with 300 m2 interior is transferred in Los Cristianos with a takeaway l…
$69,745
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Established business in Arona, Spain
Established business
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count -1
Exclusive Pool Bar, for sale in Los Cristianos. This wonderful and rare opportunity has come…
$406,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Established business 113 m² in Arona, Spain
Established business 113 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
We are happy to present this freehold restaurant in Costa del Silencio which is currently fo…
$348,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lupain Tenerife Estate Agents
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go