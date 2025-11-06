Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of apartments in Moscow, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
41 property total found
3-room apartment for rent. 76 m2 in the residential complex "Scarlet Sails" in Moscow, Russia
3-room apartment for rent. 76 m2 in the residential complex "Scarlet Sails"
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 22/32
A 3-room apartment with an exclusive renovation is offered in one of the best residential co…
$2,545
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Vidnaya apartments with   1st bedroom in   premium complex « Poklonnaya, 9 ». Apartments wit…
$3,959
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Apartment with   2 bedrooms with an area of ​​150 m ² Located on   3rd floor in   Club House…
$5,475
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 10/1
Apartments with   1st bedroom with a total area of ​​65 m ² in   Neva Towers complex on   11…
$2,828
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
Vid apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​145 m ² in   Complex « Vorobyovs Moun…
$5,091
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Corner apartments with   3 bedrooms in   Bogen House Deluxe Club House. Apartments with a to…
$6,787
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​110 m ² in   premium complex « garden qua…
$6,780
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Spacious two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 140 m2 in the house "Big G…
$3,054
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
A spacious two -level apartment with an area of ​​250 m ² in   House on   Patriarchal ponds.…
$4,520
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 36
Vid angular apartments in   premium skyscraper complex « city of capital » on   36th floor. …
$9,050
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Apartments with   1st bedroom with a total area of ​​70 m ² in   quarter of the business cla…
$2,262
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Cozy apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​150 m ² in   club house Deluxe Class…
$26,018
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
Apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​156 m ² in   club house « passionate boul…
$5,091
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
A spacious apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​145 m ² in   house « Obolensky…
$5,656
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
A spacious apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​180 m ² in   Deluxe Complex « …
$3,676
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
5 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
A spacious apartment with   5 bedrooms with a total area of ​​500 m ² in   complex « Pokrovs…
$6,787
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 230 m²
A spacious apartment with   3 bedrooms in   Deluxe Clause Complex « New Ostozhenka » In   Ha…
$6,787
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 21
two -level penthaus with an area of ​​350 m ² in   complex « quarter 38a » on   21 floor. Th…
$11,312
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 164 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 164 m2 in the premium complex "Residence Mone…
$7,353
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
designer apartments with an area of ​​51 m ² in   premium premium Prime Park on   28th floor…
$3,959
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Vid apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​150 m ² in   club complex « Agalarov …
$5,085
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 232 m²
Two-level apartment with   4 bedrooms with a total area of ​​232 m ² in   premium complex « …
$7,353
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 10
A spacious apartment with   4 bedrooms with a total area of ​​270 m ² in   house « Bolshoi T…
$7,353
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3
A spacious apartment with   3 bedrooms and   terrace in   a complex on   New Arbat. Apartmen…
$6,222
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
5 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 305 m²
A spacious apartment with   5 bedrooms in   Premium Club House « Roman House ». Apartment wi…
$9,050
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 283 m²
two -level penthouse in   quiet lane at   Pokrovsky Boulevard Kursk, 10 minutes 1 200 …
$13,559
per month
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 384 m²
two -level penthouse in   a complex of low -rise houses « fantasies ». Apartment with   4 be…
$12,443
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Apartment with   panoramic windows and   design repair in   Moscow Center pipe, 2 minutes…
$4,407
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​180 m ² in   complex « Russian modern » o…
$4,525
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Vid apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​100 m ² in   complex « house on   Mos…
$3,394
per month
Leave a request