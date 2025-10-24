Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of apartments in Central Federal District, Russia

Moscow
41
Apartment Delete
Clear all
42 properties total found
3-room apartment for rent. 76 m2 in the residential complex "Scarlet Sails" in Moscow, Russia
3-room apartment for rent. 76 m2 in the residential complex "Scarlet Sails"
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 22/32
A 3-room apartment with an exclusive renovation is offered in one of the best residential co…
$2,545
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
5 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
5 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
A spacious apartment with   5 bedrooms with a total area of ​​500 m ² in   complex « Pokrovs…
$6,787
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 183 m²
A spacious apartment with an area of ​​183 m ² with   fireplace in   house « Bryusov Lane, 6…
$5,091
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 10/1
Apartments with   1st bedroom with a total area of ​​65 m ² in   Neva Towers complex on   11…
$2,828
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Apartment with   2 bedrooms with an area of ​​150 m ² Located on   3rd floor in   Club House…
$5,475
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Vid apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​150 m ² in   club complex « Agalarov …
$5,085
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 283 m²
two -level penthouse in   quiet lane at   Pokrovsky Boulevard Kursk, 10 minutes 1 200 …
$13,559
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Spacious two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 140 m2 in the house "Big G…
$3,054
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 21
two -level penthaus with an area of ​​350 m ² in   complex « quarter 38a » on   21 floor. Th…
$11,312
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
A spacious two -level apartment with an area of ​​250 m ² in   House on   Patriarchal ponds.…
$4,520
per month
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Vid apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​500 m ² in   premium residential comp…
$16,949
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
A spacious apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​224 m ² in   club house « 3rd …
$5,430
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 11
Cozy apartment with an area of ​​120 m ² in   a business class complex « Elsinor » on   11th…
$2,260
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Vidnaya apartments with   1st bedroom in   premium complex « Poklonnaya, 9 ». Apartments wit…
$3,959
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 10
A spacious apartment with   4 bedrooms with a total area of ​​270 m ² in   house « Bolshoi T…
$7,353
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
5 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 305 m²
A spacious apartment with   5 bedrooms in   Premium Club House « Roman House ». Apartment wi…
$9,050
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
Apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​198 m ² in   Complex « Eropopinsky, 16 » …
$10,181
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Apartments with   1st bedroom with a total area of ​​70 m ² in   quarter of the business cla…
$2,262
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Corner apartments with   3 bedrooms in   Bogen House Deluxe Club House. Apartments with a to…
$6,787
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Corner apartments with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​95 m ² In   Neva Towers premium s…
$4,412
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
Apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​156 m ² in   club house « passionate boul…
$5,091
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3
A spacious apartment with   3 bedrooms and   terrace in   a complex on   New Arbat. Apartmen…
$6,222
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
Vid apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​145 m ² in   Complex « Vorobyovs Moun…
$5,091
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Cozy apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​150 m ² in   club house Deluxe Class…
$26,018
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​110 m ² in   premium complex « garden qua…
$6,780
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
A spacious apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​145 m ² in   house « Obolensky…
$5,656
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
spacious and   bright apartment with   3 bedrooms with a total area of ​​220 m ² in   premiu…
$3,955
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Vid apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​100 m ² in   complex « house on   Mos…
$3,394
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
species penthouse with an area of ​​160 m ² with   own terrace in   club house « Filippovsky…
$8,475
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
A spacious apartment with an area of ​​210 m ² in   house next to   patriarchal ponds. The l…
$5,656
per month
Leave a request