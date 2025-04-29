Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Saint Petersburg
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 24/27
Great 1 bedroom apartment in a new house! Total area of 36 sq.m. room area 15 sq.m., kitchen…
$424
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pargolovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Pargolovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/12
A full-fledged one-bedroom apartment is rented for a long time. The apartment has everything…
$302
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 7/9
The spacious, with an area of ​​53 sq.m, is a bright warm 2-room apartment for a long time. …
$544
per month
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer for rent a room in a 4-room communal apartment on Vasilievsky Island. Room area 17 …
$145
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/9
The apartment has everything. European-quality repair, double-glazed windows with mosquito n…
$363
per month
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/5
Metro Chkalovskaya, Petrogradskaya 10 minutes walk. A room of 12 sq.m. is rented in a 4-room…
$145
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/9
Shushary: one -room apartment in good condition is rented out for a long time, OP 40 sq.m., …
$302
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 14/25
A studio is offered for rent in SeaOcean LCD. For the first time. Beautiful view of the city…
$399
per month
Leave a request