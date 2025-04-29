Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Leningrad Oblast, Russia

2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/9
An apartment without furniture in the rooms is rented for a long time, in the kitchen   buil…
$302
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Vaskelovo, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Vaskelovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/12
$1,300
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
$900
per month
Apartment in Kudrovo, Russia
Apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/13
Studio apartment for rent 24 sq.m. + a large glazed loggia! Excellent location, nearby shops…
$254
per month
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/9
I will hand over 1 room sq-ru for a long time in Gatchina on the street of the Red Military …
$302
per month
2 room apartment in Murino, Russia
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 26/27
For a long time, a cozy spacious 2-room apartment is fully equipped with all the furniture a…
$387
per month
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/5
A one-room very bright and warm apartment in the center of Gatchina is for rent. Partially f…
$278
per month
