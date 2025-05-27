Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
9
Kaliningrad
16
Leningrad Oblast
8
Svetlogorsk
3
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
39 properties total found
1 room apartment in Holmogorovka, Russia
1 room apartment
Holmogorovka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment with designer renovation, daily from 3 days. The apartme…
$44
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Kudrovo, Russia
Apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/13
Studio apartment for rent 24 sq.m. + a large glazed loggia! Excellent location, nearby shops…
$263
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/9
1 room apartment on the street. Bagrationa Orr Fish Village. Object 26256-32495
$38
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/9
A gorgeous 2 -room apartment with designer renovation is rented out in the city center on th…
$948
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
2 room apartment
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
2 bedroom apartment for rent. Frunze district. 39 Budapest Street. From the subway Pr. Glory…
$379
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 14/15
For a long time an excellent and very spacious studio apartment in the LCD "Swallow". The ho…
$316
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/9
A one-room apartment is for rent in the resort town of Zelenogradsk, on Turgeneva Street, in…
$442
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/9
For short-term rent on Frunze Street. Apartment with furniture and appliances. From 2 days. …
$19
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/10
Rent an apartment Kaliningrad Los Angeles LA. Perhaps this apartment will become your discov…
$51
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments "Chocolate" in Svetlogorsk. Discover a special travel comfort by choosing our apa…
$63
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/8
How about spending a weekend or a vacation in the bright city of Svetlogorsk, on the shores …
$63
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Novosaratovka, Russia
Apartment
Novosaratovka, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/21
We rent a cozy studio of 25 square meters for a long time. Fresh repairs, new furniture, flo…
$313
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nevskoye, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/10
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment in a new building, autonomous languishing, fenced area, …
$442
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
I will hand over from March to May 30, 2025 Apartment " Paris in the Baltic " -In the Apart …
$569
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
$900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
USOV Estate
Languages
Русский, Oʻzbekcha
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Vaskelovo, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Vaskelovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/12
$1,300
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
USOV Estate
Languages
Русский, Oʻzbekcha
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/7
For the first time rented a cozy 2-room apartment with fresh European renovation. All the fu…
$695
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/10
1-room apartment for RENT at ul. Yubileynaya, 12. The apartment is completely ready for shor…
$38
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/9
The apartment has everything. European-quality repair, double-glazed windows with mosquito n…
$376
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
For rent 1-room apartment on ul.Marsh Novikova, 11 autonomous heating, cosmetic repairs. Pri…
$32
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
Apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/7
A neat, compact apartment-studio of 28 square meters is rented for a long time. m. in the ci…
$253
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Shushary, Russia
1 room apartment
Shushary, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/9
Shushary: one -room apartment in good condition is rented out for a long time, OP 40 sq.m., …
$313
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
For rent a two-bedroom apartment on the street Dimitrov 13. The apartment is bright cozy, ce…
$569
per month
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/5
Metro Chkalovskaya, Petrogradskaya 10 minutes walk. A room of 12 sq.m. is rented in a 4-room…
$150
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartment for rent at the address Shipbuilding 48 German House, third floor Ther…
$316
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/5
I will rent a bright, spacious, cozy 1-room apartment in the center of Kaliningrad. Total ar…
$44
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/13
House 2020 g/p with a fenced area. Located within walking distance from Pobedy Square. Spaci…
$442
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/12
To the metro Avenue Veterans 20 minutes. transport. For rent a one-bedroom apartment in exce…
$401
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/9
I offer for rent from May 10, 2 room apartment in the residential complex of Emel on the str…
$442
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pargolovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Pargolovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/12
A full-fledged one-bedroom apartment is rented for a long time. The apartment has everything…
$313
per month
Leave a request