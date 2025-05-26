Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kaliningrad, Russia

1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/5
I will rent a bright, spacious, cozy 1-room apartment in the center of Kaliningrad. Total ar…
$44
per month
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/9
A one-room apartment is for rent in the resort town of Zelenogradsk, on Turgeneva Street, in…
$442
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/8
I offer for rent a 2-room apartment in the center on Rimskaya Street, in a new building with…
$57
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/9
1 room apartment on the street. Bagrationa Orr Fish Village. Object 26256-32495
$38
per month
Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/8
How about spending a weekend or a vacation in the bright city of Svetlogorsk, on the shores …
$63
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/4
Cozy beautiful apartment in a quiet area in the city center on Repina Street - 10 minutes wa…
$25
per month
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments "Chocolate" in Svetlogorsk. Discover a special travel comfort by choosing our apa…
$63
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/13
House 2020 g/p with a fenced area. Located within walking distance from Pobedy Square. Spaci…
$442
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/9
I offer for rent from May 10, 2 room apartment in the residential complex of Emel on the str…
$442
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
For rent a two-bedroom apartment on the street Dimitrov 13. The apartment is bright cozy, ce…
$569
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
2-room apartment for a short term in the center of Kaliningrad, Polotskaya street, Leninsky …
$45
per month
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
I will hand over from March to May 30, 2025 Apartment " Paris in the Baltic " -In the Apart …
$569
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/10
1-room apartment for RENT at ul. Yubileynaya, 12. The apartment is completely ready for shor…
$38
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartment for rent at the address Shipbuilding 48 German House, third floor Ther…
$316
per month
3 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment in the central area of ​​Kaliningrad, near the Kaliningrad Zoo. The apartme…
$25
per month
1 room apartment in Holmogorovka, Russia
1 room apartment
Holmogorovka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment with designer renovation, daily from 3 days. The apartme…
$44
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
For rent 1-room apartment on ul.Marsh Novikova, 11 autonomous heating, cosmetic repairs. Pri…
$32
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/10
Rent an apartment Kaliningrad Los Angeles LA. Perhaps this apartment will become your discov…
$51
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/9
A gorgeous 2 -room apartment with designer renovation is rented out in the city center on th…
$948
per month
1 room apartment in Nevskoye, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/10
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment in a new building, autonomous languishing, fenced area, …
$442
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/9
For short-term rent on Frunze Street. Apartment with furniture and appliances. From 2 days. …
$19
per month
Apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
Apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/7
A neat, compact apartment-studio of 28 square meters is rented for a long time. m. in the ci…
$253
per month
