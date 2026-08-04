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Сommercial property in Vnukovo, Russia

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warehouses
5
6 properties total found
Warehouse 15 000 m² in Vnukovo, Russia
Warehouse 15 000 m²
Vnukovo, Russia
Area 15 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. d Moscow, Vnukovo district, Krekshino village, Terminal P…
$227,607
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Warehouse 2 545 m² in Vnukovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 545 m²
Vnukovo, Russia
Area 2 545 m²
Floor 1
A Class B production facility is offered for rent. d Moscow, Moskovsky settlement, Lapshinka…
$77,488
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Commercial property 53 293 m² in Vnukovo, Russia
Commercial property 53 293 m²
Vnukovo, Russia
Area 53 293 m²
Class A business center is an office complex of variable storeys from 6 to 8 floors. The arc…
$94,61M
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 21 015 m² in Vnukovo, Russia
Warehouse 21 015 m²
Vnukovo, Russia
Area 21 015 m²
Floor 1
The warehouse part is one-storey, with a built-in block of administrative and household prem…
$239,594
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Warehouse 1 647 m² in Vnukovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 647 m²
Vnukovo, Russia
Area 1 647 m²
Floor 3
ID: w12384 An insulated warehouse of class B is offered for rent. Moscow, Marushkinskoye set…
$20,827
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Warehouse 1 955 m² in Vnukovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 955 m²
Vnukovo, Russia
Area 1 955 m²
Floor 1
A Class C heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. d Moscow, Tolstopaltsevo village, Sovet…
$15,957
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