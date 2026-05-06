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Houses with garage for sale in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Zhukovka, Russia
7 bedroom house
Zhukovka, Russia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
CP "Academic Beetle"9 km from Moscow on Rublevo-Uspenskoe highwayHouse in English style on a…
$3,85M
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Properties features in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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