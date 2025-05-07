Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

25 properties total found
Townhouse in Zhavoronki, Russia
Townhouse
Zhavoronki, Russia
Area 327 m²
« Truville » — The club cottage village of premium class from 87 cottages, townhouses and ap…
$1,37M
4 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
4 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 4
country house   with an area of ​​470 m ² Located on   54.7 acres with   forest trees. The f…
$2,03M
5 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
5 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 822 m²
Big two -story house   822 m ² In   modern style is built on   a forest area with   a strong…
$1,88M
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
A suburban mansion with an area of ​​1000 m ² It is located on   a section of the correct sh…
$6,48M
7 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
7 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 500 m²
A suburban residence with an area of ​​1,500 m ² Built on   a spacious forest section of 58 …
$6,81M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nemchinovka, Russia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nemchinovka, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
A suburban cottage with an area of ​​700 m ² Built on   10 acres field. The facade in   the …
$1,71M
6 bedroom house in Romashkovo, Russia
6 bedroom house
Romashkovo, Russia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Загородный дом в 3 км от Москвы Площадь 600м кв. 3эт + подвал с кухней, тренаж. залом., н…
$904,604
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Novoivanovskoe, Russia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Novoivanovskoe, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
A suburban cottage with an area of ​​700 m ² Built on   10 acres field. The facade in   the …
$1,70M
5 bedroom house in Novoivanovskoe, Russia
5 bedroom house
Novoivanovskoe, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 373 m²
Country House   373 m ² Located on   Deadlock Street, on   field plot 12.8 acres. Building i…
$1,31M
4 bedroom house in Usovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Usovo, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
House   in   European style with an area of ​​260 m ² Located on   9 hundredths of the field…
$821,155
5 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
5 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
The modern country house   C   the attic was built on   a cozy plot of 15 acres. Facade in  …
$1,81M
4 bedroom house in Soloslovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Soloslovo, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 624 m²
country house   with an area of ​​624 m ² Located on   a spacious field plot of 60 acres. Th…
$15,06M
4 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
4 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
A spacious suburban residence with   full furniture is built on   a spacious plot of 30 acre…
$8,55M
5 bedroom house in Uspenskoye, Russia
5 bedroom house
Uspenskoye, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
village:   Beijing Rublevo-Uspenskoye 880 000 000 ₽ 5 bedrooms 900 m2 25 acre…
$10,00M
House in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
House
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT REQUIRED. An unfinished construction project is for sale — the house is not regis…
$236,001
9 room house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
9 room house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 740-801, highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Road, V…
$1,04M
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 7
Area 868 m²
A country cottage with a total area of ​​868 m ² C   garage on   forest plot 20 acres. The f…
$5,42M
6 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
6 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
country house   with an area of ​​1000 m ² Built on   forest plot 18 acres. The facade is fa…
$5,03M
Cottage in Odintsovo, Russia
Cottage
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 380 m²
« Dovil » – The elite cottage village of Club -type, located around the picturesque forest l…
Price on request
6 bedroom house in Usovo, Russia
6 bedroom house
Usovo, Russia
Bedrooms 6
Area 420 m²
House   in   style « modern » C   4 bedrooms were built on   a section of 24 hundredths C   …
$1,37M
Townhouse in Odintsovo, Russia
Townhouse
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 232 m²
« Dovil » – The elite cottage village of Club -type, located around the picturesque forest l…
$888,345
House in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
House
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
country house   with an area of ​​1000 m ² C   the pool is built on   a large open area. The…
$1,70M
3 bedroom house in Novoivanovskoe, Russia
3 bedroom house
Novoivanovskoe, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
a country house   with an area of ​​340 m ² Built on   a forest plot of 12.8 acres. The faca…
$650,081
5 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
5 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 407 m²
country house   with an area of ​​407 m ² Located on   site 39.1 hundred parts with   forest…
$2,35M
Cottage in Zhavoronki, Russia
Cottage
Zhavoronki, Russia
Area 347 m²
« Truville » — The club cottage village of premium class from 87 cottages, townhouses and ap…
$2,73M
