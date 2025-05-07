Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

Novoivanovskoe
3
Odintsovo
8
188 properties total found
Townhouse in Zhavoronki, Russia
Townhouse
Zhavoronki, Russia
Area 327 m²
« Truville » — The club cottage village of premium class from 87 cottages, townhouses and ap…
$1,37M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$163,492
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$71,364
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of Comfort Plus class. Studio No…
$71,375
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$106,762
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$70,426
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
4 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 4
country house   with an area of ​​470 m ² Located on   54.7 acres with   forest trees. The f…
$2,03M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$126,939
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$111,259
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$70,994
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$93,141
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$154,032
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$70,504
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
Only until the end of April discounts on apartments up to 30%! Installment of 0% for housing…
$121,734
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$215,734
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-k apartment No. 15…
$78,436
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount for 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex o…
$142,447
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$189,195
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-k apartment No. 48…
$72,807
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
5 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 822 m²
Big two -story house   822 m ² In   modern style is built on   a forest area with   a strong…
$1,88M
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$101,733
Leave a request
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
A suburban mansion with an area of ​​1000 m ² It is located on   a section of the correct sh…
$6,48M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-K apartment No. 43…
$72,575
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 15/27
Apartment in a modern residential complex. Developed infrastructure. Renovation and furnishi…
$45,239
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-K apartment No. 93…
$80,862
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$119,139
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount for 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex o…
$132,093
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$146,870
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$126,846
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$102,163
Leave a request

Property types in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug

apartments
houses

Properties features in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go