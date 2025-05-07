Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

Novoivanovskoe
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
House
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT REQUIRED. An unfinished construction project is for sale — the house is not regis…
$236,001
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug

cottages

Properties features in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go