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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20

Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$217,860
;
17
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ID: 38145
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 5514
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 23/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Käkisalmi District
  • City
    Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie
  • Address
    41K 156

About the complex

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The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - private, calm and verified. This winter there are special terms of purchase - contact us to find out the details and arrange a viewing. Such offers are rare and selected quickly.

Places that complement your rhythm of life

The location is valued not only by the privacy of the water, but also by the rich, already formed environment. Nearby operating recreation centers such as Pyhäjärvi, EcoPort, Aquamarine, which complement everyday life with leisure infrastructure: walking routes, water activities, restaurants, baths and club recreation formats, Losevo has an equestrian club and a rope park.

Nearby is the Vuoksa system, forming one of the most picturesque natural landscapes of the region. A 10-minute drive away, the island of Konevets, where the Konevsky Nativity-Theotokos monastery is located, there is also the famous Horse Stone, an ancient cult boulder that has become a Christian shrine. This is not a temporary resort environment, but an established country cluster that has been developing for years.

Russian Nature with a Northern Character

Around - preserved its original nature of the Karelian Isthmus and a real northern forest, where mushrooms, berries and medicinal plants grow. This is a territory that has been chosen for generations to live in, and its value is still there.

Peace of Nature with Urban Comfort

Do not look for a compromise between comfort and relaxation in nature. Village with amenities: central water supply, electricity 15 kW, lighting, Internet. The territory of the village is fenced, equipped with a barrier and a control system.

Wednesday for life and rest

Water infrastructure becomes a natural part of everyday life, allowing you to spend time on the lake at any convenient time. This is a format of recreation that does not require travel and planning - everything is already close. For residents, there are places for recreation and a playground, there is a landscaped pier and slip for launching boats and boats for fishing and pleasant walks on the water. The plans are to create a sports ground with a workout complex and a volleyball court.

Comfort at every stage

FACT stays with you not only in the transaction phase. All issues related to the operation and maintenance of the village are in the area of responsibility of the FACT service company. “Service” so that life here remains comfortable and predictable year after year. A convenient mobile application is available for you.

Contact us.
Ready to answer questions and show the site in a convenient format - available online! Section 232. Cadastral number 1: 47:03:0802001:579

Location on the map

Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$217,860
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