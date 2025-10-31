Cottage village Negorod Toksovo

Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me!





AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standard



The project was among the best according to the "Village of the Year" and "Architecton" awards, its layout could be seen in the halls of the Central Exhibition Hall "Manege". Clinker brick, Flemish masonry, cornice glazing and two-level stained glass windows create a recognizable architectural handwriting. These are not just houses - these are author's works, behind which is the recognition of the professional community and the taste of those who know how to choose.



The place where the look rests



Negorod Toksovo is designed according to the principles of organic architecture. Smooth street lines follow the relief, creating an expressive space - lively rather than sliced into a ruler. Facades form the front of the streets, and engineering networks are hidden underground, so that nothing disturbs the visual silence and integrity of the environment. So a place is born where the eye rests and everything seems natural. Here, each element is subordinated to one idea – architecture does not dominate nature, but becomes its continuation.



FOR CHILDREN, EXACTS. For you, a quiet rest.



Here, every walk turns into an adventure: forest trails, playspaces and places for discovery. For children - a natural environment of growth, for parents - confidence that time passes with benefit and joy.



Territory of Light Routes



20 minutes to the Ring Road and MEGA Parnassus on Novopriozerskoe highway, less than an hour to the northern districts of the city. Nearby the resort of Okhta Park, the North Slope complex, Zubrovnik Ecopark, UTC Kavgolovo. In Toksovo - shops, restaurants, sports and children's clubs, schools and kindergartens.





Buying is easier than it seems



100% payment and mortgage from 6%

→ Installment without interest from the owner

→ A profitable trade-in deal with a quick buyout of your property

→ Additional benefits for buyers from regions



Guarantee:



→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site



Section 121. Cadastral number 1: 47:07:0154001:2122