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Houses with garage for sale in Moscow, Russia

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villas
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mansions
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2 properties total found
Mansion 10 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
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Mansion 10 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 704 m²
Number of floors 2
Aesthetics of luxury real estate from Smirex An architectural ensemble in the style of la…
$110,00M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
There are only 6 villas in Lavrushinsky. They have several floors for planning to your likin…
$25,30M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Properties features in Moscow, Russia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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