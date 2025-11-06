Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Moscow, Russia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 6
1 — Entrance 1 — Floor B1+B2 — Apartment number 979.5 m² — Area 5+ — Bedroom XXL — Size   …
$35,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Moscow, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go