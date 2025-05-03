Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Moscow, Russia

Kommunarka
26
Vnukovo
10
Troitsk
6
17 properties total found
7 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
7 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the database of the agency: 219-908, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow …
$1,08M
House 12 rooms in Zimyonki (Zimenki, Zimenka), Russia
House 12 rooms
Zimyonki (Zimenki, Zimenka), Russia
Rooms 12
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency’s database: 171-424, Kaluga highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring…
$3,16M
House in Moscow, Russia
House
Moscow, Russia
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 4
Lot number: 3645228, Four-story house with hall, study, kitchen, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, bi…
$585,900
House 15 rooms in Kommunarka, Russia
House 15 rooms
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 15
Area 1 700 m²
The object code in the Agency database: 166-944, Kaluga Highway, 8 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$2,67M
House 13 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
House 13 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 13
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 284-103, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$546,448
9 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
The object code in the Agency's database: 744-801, Kyiv highway, 15 km from the Moscow Ring …
$1,03M
4 room house in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room house
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency’s database: 529-901, Kaluga highway, 3 km from the Moscow Ring…
$315,725
House 18 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
House 18 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 18
Area 2 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 227-943, Kiev highway, 14 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$16,00M
House 10 rooms in Rudnevo, Russia
House 10 rooms
Rudnevo, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 673 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency database: 208-943, Kiev highway, 38 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$667,880
House 12 rooms in Zimyonki (Zimenki, Zimenka), Russia
House 12 rooms
Zimyonki (Zimenki, Zimenka), Russia
Rooms 12
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 171-924, Kaluga highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$2,99M
7 room house in Zimyonki (Zimenki, Zimenka), Russia
7 room house
Zimyonki (Zimenki, Zimenka), Russia
Rooms 7
Area 714 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency’s database: 171-325, Kaluga highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring…
$825,743
House 10 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
House 10 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 746 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the database of the agency: 382-905, Kaluga highway, 17 km from the MKAD,…
$1,04M
House 10 rooms in Troitsk, Russia
House 10 rooms
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency’s database: 581-704, Kaluga highway, 14 km from the Moscow Rin…
$2,00M
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
The object of the object in the agency database: 184-724, Kaluga highway, 25 km from the Mos…
$1,75M
House 10 rooms in Fominskoye, Russia
House 10 rooms
Fominskoye, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 791 m²
The object code in the agency’s database: 124-110, Kaluga highway, 14 km from the MKAD, cons…
$1,08M
8 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
8 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 1 162 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency database: 220-142, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$1,52M
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency’s database: 469-922, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring …
$1,76M
