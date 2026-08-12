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Industrial Property for Sale in Moscow, Russia

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17 properties total found
Manufacture 414 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 414 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 414 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$846,625
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Manufacture 710 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 710 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 710 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$1,51M
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Manufacture 951 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 951 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 951 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$2,27M
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TekceTekce
Manufacture 1 142 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 1 142 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 142 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$2,40M
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Manufacture 709 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 709 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 709 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$1,54M
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Manufacture 972 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 972 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 972 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$2,00M
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Manufacture 618 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 618 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 618 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$1,37M
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Manufacture 970 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 970 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 970 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$2,12M
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Manufacture 954 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 954 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 954 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$2,12M
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Manufacture 551 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 551 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 551 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$1,29M
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Manufacture 970 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 970 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 970 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$2,54M
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Manufacture 707 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 707 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 707 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$1,63M
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Manufacture 973 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 973 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 973 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$1,96M
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Manufacture 951 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 951 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 951 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$2,68M
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Manufacture 1 144 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 1 144 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 144 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$2,36M
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Manufacture 1 140 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 1 140 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 140 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$2,53M
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Manufacture 952 m² in Moscow, Russia
Manufacture 952 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 952 m²
High-tech industrial complex of class A is an 8-storey building of panel type with conceptua…
$2,16M
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