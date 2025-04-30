Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Moscow, Russia

Office 195 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 195 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 195 m²
Floor 1
ID: L10475 We offer for rent an office with an area of 195 m2 on the 1st floor of the Baker …
$6,292
Office 424 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 424 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 424 m²
Floor 5
ID: L10480 We offer for sale an office with an area of 424.8 m2 on the 5th floor of the Bake…
$2,06M
Office 289 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 289 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 289 m²
Floor 3
ID: L10472 We offer for rent an office of 289.4 m2 on the 3rd floor of the Baker Plaza busin…
$11,672
Office 706 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 706 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 706 m²
Floor 5
ID: L10470 Rent a premium office in the ALKON Class A business center. We offer you exclusiv…
$47,010
Office 801 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 801 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 801 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: o22439 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase 801.0 m2 in the property on favorable terms.…
$1,15M
Office 112 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 112 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 3
ID: L10474 For sale office in the business center Pollars, located in South Autonomous Distr…
$196,529
Office 398 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 398 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 398 m²
Floor 16
ID: L10467 We offer for rent an exquisite office of 398 m2. The interior is made by professi…
$16,052
Office 204 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 204 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 204 m²
Floor 2
ID: o94919 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase in the BC "West Plaza" office 204.0 m2 on th…
$382,575
Office 1 840 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 840 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 840 m²
Number of floors 4
ID: L10473 A commercial building is for sale near the Nakhimovsky Prospekt metro station. Th…
$4,23M
Office 444 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 444 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 444 m²
Floor 3
ID: L10479 We offer for sale an office with an area of 444 m2 on the 3rd floor of the Baker …
$2,15M
Office 220 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 220 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 220 m²
Floor 1
ID: L10468 We offer for rent a beautiful room for a restaurant, cafe or other type of cateri…
$19,359
Office 528 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 528 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 528 m²
Floor 2
ID: L10465 We offer you a spacious and bright office space in a business center of class B+.…
$21,757
Office 1 365 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 365 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 365 m²
Number of floors 3
ID: L10471 We offer a three-storey building with a total area of 1365.2 m2 with three separa…
$37,853
Office 735 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 735 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 735 m²
Floor 2
ID: L10482 We offer for rent an office of 735 m2 located on the first and second floor of th…
$37,501
Office 318 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 318 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 318 m²
Floor 1
ID: o94925 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase a free space of 318.0 m2 on the 1st floor in…
$762,247
Office 318 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 318 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 318 m²
Floor 1
ID: o94923 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent a free space of 318.0 m2 on the 1st floor on fa…
$10,889
Office 277 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 277 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 277 m²
Floor 2
ID: o94920 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 277.8 m2 on the 2nd floor in th…
$436,949
Office 183 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 183 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
ID: L10476 We offer for rent an office of 183.9 m2 on the 1st floor of the Baker Plaza busin…
$6,861
Office 336 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 336 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 336 m²
Floor 1
ID: o66620 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent in the BC "On Zvenigorod" free room 336.2 m2 on…
$24,198
Office 462 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 462 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 462 m²
Floor 2
ID: L10483 We offer for rent an office of 462 m2 located on the second floor of the business…
$23,572
Office 930 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 930 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 930 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: o93112 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase 930.0 m2 in the property on favorable terms.…
$2,54M
Office 528 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 528 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 528 m²
Floor 2
ID: L10466 A unique opportunity to settle in the elite district of Khamovniki. We present th…
$21,757
Office 183 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 183 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 183 m²
Floor 1
ID: L10477 We offer for sale an office with an area of 183.9 m2 on the 1st floor of the Bake…
$845,513
Office 228 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 228 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 228 m²
Floor 1
ID: o94924 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent a free room of 228.0 m2 on the 1st floor on fav…
$9,679
Office 273 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 273 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 273 m²
Floor 1
ID: L10481 We offer for rent an office of 273 m2 on the first floor of the business center o…
$13,955
Office 384 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 384 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 384 m²
Floor 5
ID: L10469 We bring to your attention a spacious office block with an unusual style of loft …
$11,618
Office 552 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 552 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 552 m²
Floor 2
ID: L10478 We offer for sale an office with an area of 552.6 m2 on the 2nd floor of the Bake…
$2,81M
Office 1 433 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 433 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 433 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: o84230 Без комиссии. Предложение от собственника. Здание с отделкой Площадь: 1433.4м² В…
$73,714
Office 1 165 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 1 165 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 165 m²
Floor 9
ID: o93179 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 1165.7 m2 on the 9th floor in t…
$8,16M
Office 287 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 287 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 287 m²
Floor 1
ID: L2012 Торговое помещение 287,2 (240,2 + 47,0) кв.м на 1 этаже многоквартирного дома с от…
$3,51M
