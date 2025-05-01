Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gatchinsky District, Russia

Gatchina
30
67 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a wonderful apartment in a brick house. OP 73.1 sq.m., rooms 23.6+15.4, kitchen 12.…
$128,050
House in Gatchinsky District, Russia
House
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale uch-k with a house in a quiet cozy village Kommolovo. A great place for both rest a…
$43,293
3 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale plot of 6 hundred with a house with a total area of 128 square meters in ST "Baltie…
$48,659
House in Gatchinsky District, Russia
House
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Price down! If you are still looking for your home, look for this option! In the Gatchina di…
$36,464
3 room apartment in Tervolovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Tervolovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
Move in and live! I will sell a three-room apartment with excellent eurorenovation in Tervol…
$56,708
3 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
In the village of Muta-Kulya, Gatchina district for sale residential building with an area …
$41,464
2 room apartment in Vysokoklucevoj, Russia
2 room apartment
Vysokoklucevoj, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale bright, warm two-bedroom apartment OP 52.3 sq.m., with a large glazed loggia The a…
$45,122
2 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
I'll sell you a two-bedroom apartment. Pool, Zayonchkovsky St., 8. Panel, 5th floor of a 5-s…
$40,244
3 room apartment in Novyj Svet, Russia
3 room apartment
Novyj Svet, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale spacious with good quality repair 3-quarter apartment in the New World. Convenient …
$67,074
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/9
The apartment is for sale in good condition. Counter purchase. The kitchen remains as a gift…
$84,147
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
1 room apartment for sale. Total area of 29.70 sqm Room area 17.3 sq.m. There is no balcony …
$45,122
2 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
2 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale a cozy house with a plot in SNT Nikolskoe, near Gatchina (10 min.), to St. Petersbur…
$34,147
Room 2 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 2 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale room 19 square meters with a balcony in a two-room apartment in the city of Gatchin…
$24,390
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer 2 rooms. square in a beautiful area of the city of Gatchina on 16 Leonov Street. Ap…
$58,537
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
In the city of Gatchina at the address of Gagarina street, house 25 sells an excellent 3-squ…
$63,415
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
I will sell 2-room. sq. on the fifth floor of a five-storey brick house. In one of the cozy …
$61,586
3 room house in Gatchina, Russia
3 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale two-storey residential building built in 2024. The total area of 134.8 sq.m., kitch…
$207,319
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/5
In Gatchina on 25 October d 69 Corp 3 for sale chic 2 sq OP -79.4 m2, 5/5 et n house built i…
$156,099
1 room apartment in Taytsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is clean, cozy in a quiet area, sold with partial furniture and a refrigerator…
$37,195
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/2
I will sell 3 room apartment in a wooden house on Solodukhin Street, 2/2. OP 46.8 sq. m. (15…
$30,366
4 room house in Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
In the historical place of Gatchina "Yegerskaya Sloboda" is sold an excellent winter house b…
$121,952
2 room house in Nikolskoe, Russia
2 room house
Nikolskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell the house in the village of Nikolskoe, Gatchina district. LPH. Lands are the lan…
$45,122
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
On sale is a very bright, cozy three-bedroom apartment in the center of Gatchina with a tota…
$75,610
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
Cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale in a quiet area of Gatchina, on Lieutenant Schmidt Stree…
$53,659
2 room apartment in Novyj Svet, Russia
2 room apartment
Novyj Svet, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
Offered for sale 2-room apartment UP in the post Novy Svet d.42. Panel, 3/5, OP-54 sq.m., ki…
$48,781
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
three-bedroom apartment for direct sale Art. 40965741
$103,659
4 room house in Susanino, Russia
4 room house
Susanino, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a strong chopped house with a ribbon foundation. Slate roof. Heating is stove. A…
$47,561
2 room apartment in Novyj Svet, Russia
2 room apartment
Novyj Svet, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in the New World. Convenient location with transport accessibility, all i…
$39,025
1 room apartment in Taytsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale one-room apartment with furniture and appliances, in excellent condition, with repa…
$38,049
2 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
2 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a plot with a good house in the massif Kobrino st "Azimuth", Gatchina MO. The plot …
$40,244
