Apartments for sale in Gatchinsky District, Russia

2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a wonderful apartment in a brick house. OP 73.1 sq.m., rooms 23.6+15.4, kitchen 12.…
$128,050
3 room apartment in Tervolovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Tervolovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
Move in and live! I will sell a three-room apartment with excellent eurorenovation in Tervol…
$56,708
2 room apartment in Vysokoklucevoj, Russia
2 room apartment
Vysokoklucevoj, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale bright, warm two-bedroom apartment OP 52.3 sq.m., with a large glazed loggia The a…
$45,122
2 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
I'll sell you a two-bedroom apartment. Pool, Zayonchkovsky St., 8. Panel, 5th floor of a 5-s…
$40,244
3 room apartment in Novyj Svet, Russia
3 room apartment
Novyj Svet, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale spacious with good quality repair 3-quarter apartment in the New World. Convenient …
$67,074
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/9
The apartment is for sale in good condition. Counter purchase. The kitchen remains as a gift…
$84,147
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
1 room apartment for sale. Total area of 29.70 sqm Room area 17.3 sq.m. There is no balcony …
$45,122
Room 2 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 2 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale room 19 square meters with a balcony in a two-room apartment in the city of Gatchin…
$24,390
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer 2 rooms. square in a beautiful area of the city of Gatchina on 16 Leonov Street. Ap…
$58,537
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
In the city of Gatchina at the address of Gagarina street, house 25 sells an excellent 3-squ…
$63,415
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
I will sell 2-room. sq. on the fifth floor of a five-storey brick house. In one of the cozy …
$61,586
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/5
In Gatchina on 25 October d 69 Corp 3 for sale chic 2 sq OP -79.4 m2, 5/5 et n house built i…
$156,099
1 room apartment in Taytsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is clean, cozy in a quiet area, sold with partial furniture and a refrigerator…
$37,195
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/2
I will sell 3 room apartment in a wooden house on Solodukhin Street, 2/2. OP 46.8 sq. m. (15…
$30,366
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
On sale is a very bright, cozy three-bedroom apartment in the center of Gatchina with a tota…
$75,610
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
Cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale in a quiet area of Gatchina, on Lieutenant Schmidt Stree…
$53,659
2 room apartment in Novyj Svet, Russia
2 room apartment
Novyj Svet, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
Offered for sale 2-room apartment UP in the post Novy Svet d.42. Panel, 3/5, OP-54 sq.m., ki…
$48,781
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
three-bedroom apartment for direct sale Art. 40965741
$103,659
2 room apartment in Novyj Svet, Russia
2 room apartment
Novyj Svet, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in the New World. Convenient location with transport accessibility, all i…
$39,025
1 room apartment in Taytsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale one-room apartment with furniture and appliances, in excellent condition, with repa…
$38,049
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/5
d. Gatchina, Radishcheva Street, 5. We offer a cozy 1-room apartment in the heart of Gatchin…
$47,317
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 3 sq. in excellent condition on the 2/5 floor of the panel house, 1967. General.S=5…
$71,830
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/9
One of the best houses of Gatchina sells a comfortable, cozy apartment, double-sided, with s…
$164,635
Room 3 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale room 20.3 sq.m. in direct sale. The room is warm, bright. Good neighbors. Gas pump.…
$21,342
1 room apartment in Pudomagi, Russia
1 room apartment
Pudomagi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
One-bedroom apartment for sale in P. Pudomägi OP 30 sq.m with good repairs, new furniture an…
$38,415
2 room apartment in Lukasi, Russia
2 room apartment
Lukasi, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
Offered for sale 2 x.room clean, bright, well-kept apartment in a brick house built in 1964 …
$46,342
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique, in its kind promising offer in the historical part of Gatchina! District - Jaeger Sl…
$20,122
1 room apartment in Taytsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale one-room apartment with furniture and appliances, in excellent condition, with repa…
$38,049
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2k apartment in a brick house in the center of Gatchina. Warm, bright apartment on …
$51,830
3 room apartment in Menkovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Menkovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
Characteristics: Linen. Gatchina district, D. Menkovo, 90. 4/4 brick, central heating and ce…
$42,683
