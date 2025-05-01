Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gatchinsky District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Gatchinsky District, Russia

22 properties total found
House in Gatchinsky District, Russia
House
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale uch-k with a house in a quiet cozy village Kommolovo. A great place for both rest a…
$43,293
3 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale plot of 6 hundred with a house with a total area of 128 square meters in ST "Baltie…
$48,659
House in Gatchinsky District, Russia
House
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Price down! If you are still looking for your home, look for this option! In the Gatchina di…
$36,464
3 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
In the village of Muta-Kulya, Gatchina district for sale residential building with an area …
$41,464
2 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
2 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale a cozy house with a plot in SNT Nikolskoe, near Gatchina (10 min.), to St. Petersbur…
$34,147
3 room house in Gatchina, Russia
3 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale two-storey residential building built in 2024. The total area of 134.8 sq.m., kitch…
$207,319
4 room house in Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
In the historical place of Gatchina "Yegerskaya Sloboda" is sold an excellent winter house b…
$121,952
2 room house in Nikolskoe, Russia
2 room house
Nikolskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell the house in the village of Nikolskoe, Gatchina district. LPH. Lands are the lan…
$45,122
4 room house in Susanino, Russia
4 room house
Susanino, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a strong chopped house with a ribbon foundation. Slate roof. Heating is stove. A…
$47,561
2 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
2 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a plot with a good house in the massif Kobrino st "Azimuth", Gatchina MO. The plot …
$40,244
5 room house in Taytsy, Russia
5 room house
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
"Spacious three-storey house in Thais - modern comfort and coziness for a large family!" Dre…
$130,489
2 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
2 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a residential house on a plot of 18.71 acres in the village of Pereyarovo Gatchina …
$48,659
2 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
2 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/2
Buy a house with a lot of LPH: • In the village of Menkovo, Ogorodnaya Street; • Nearby, 4…
$35,244
Townhouse 4 rooms in Pudost, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is an excellent townhouse with high-quality, modern repairs only 29 km from the Ring…
$152,440
3 room cottage in Gatchina, Russia
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey house for sale in 2008 in Gatchina with a total area of 141.8 sq.m. on a plot of …
$195,124
2 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
2 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Leningrad region, Gatchina district, Nadezhda village, Pedlino massif For sale is a summer 2…
$36,586
5 room house in Novyj Svet, Russia
5 room house
Novyj Svet, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale two-storey house with an area of 101 sq. m. with a plot of 9 acres in the village o…
$110,976
5 room house in Gatchina, Russia
5 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Urgent!! Price is reduced!!!!For sale a winter house in the village of Small Kolpany, Centra…
$65,244
3 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale a country house 5 km from Gatchina, log, roof-soft tiles.The house with a total area…
$97,562
6 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
6 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/2
I'll sell it!!! Unique offer for a farmer, entrepreneur or real owner! In the quiet green vi…
$189,026
4 room house in Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Gatchina Territory of the partnership of real estate owners of RNII "Electrostandard". The p…
$79,269
4 room house in Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a residential house of 101.7 square meters in the city of Gatchina. Built of logs, …
$67,074
