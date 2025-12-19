Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Central Federal District, Russia

Moscow
647
Kommunarka
1952
Troitsk
591
Moscow Oblast
366
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Ostrovtsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Ostrovtsy, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 17/17
Urgently sold a beautiful apartment with panormic views from the sole owner!🚌 Excellent tran…
$130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wonderport
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Central Federal District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go