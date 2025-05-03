Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Central Federal District, Russia

Moscow
2221
Kommunarka
7216
Moscow Oblast
2888
Sapronovo
626
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Islavskoe, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Islavskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/10
We offer an apartment in a club house for sale, in the prestigious area of ​​Kuntsevo, Mosco…
$255,846
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Central Federal District

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go